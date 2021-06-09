Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Arapahoe County Sheriff Patrick Sullivan dies

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Patrick Sullivan was a former Arapahoe County sheriff who was convicted of meth possession and soliciting a prostitute in 2012.
BAD POLITICIANS: These Colorado officials have been convicted of crimes
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:17:48-04

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Sullivan, former five-term sheriff in Arapahoe County, has died. He was 78.

The Denver Post reports the coroner’s offices for Adams and Broomfield counties confirmed Monday he died May 1.

His cause of death was not immediately available.

Sullivan served as sheriff between 1984 and 2002 and was considered a local legend until he was arrested in 2011 and charged with trading methamphetamine for sex after he was caught in an undercover operation.

Sullivan was a hero to some — the county jail was named after him.

But court documents now depict him as a man who lived a double life for years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku