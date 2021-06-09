Former Arapahoe County Sheriff Patrick Sullivan dies

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Sullivan, former five-term sheriff in Arapahoe County, has died. He was 78.

The Denver Post reports the coroner’s offices for Adams and Broomfield counties confirmed Monday he died May 1.

His cause of death was not immediately available.

Sullivan served as sheriff between 1984 and 2002 and was considered a local legend until he was arrested in 2011 and charged with trading methamphetamine for sex after he was caught in an undercover operation.

Sullivan was a hero to some — the county jail was named after him.

But court documents now depict him as a man who lived a double life for years.