Forest Service seeks to pinpoint Hanging Lake headwaters

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Fire, floods and debris flows over the past year in Glenwood Canyon could help answer an old question: Where does the underground source of water that feeds Hanging Lake begin?

The U.S. Forest Service is working with the Ozark Underground Laboratory in Missouri to answer that question.

The experiment involves using nontoxic fluorescent tracer dye in the extensive karst system that defines the geology of Glenwood Canyon.

Water travels through limestone deposits deep underground and eventually pools amid the steep cliffs at Hanging Lake, one of the most popular hiking destinations in the White River National Forest.

The work is being contracted through the National Forest Foundation.