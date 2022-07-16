Forest lands closed, roads damaged after deadly flooding in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — National Forest lands in Larimer County are temporarily closed after two people were killed in flash flooding in Buckhorn Canyon Friday.

All National Forest lands between Buckhorn, Glen Haven and the junction of Buckhorn Road and US Highway 34 are closed to the public until further notice, according to a Forest Service release.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman and a girl were killed in the flooding in the Buckhorn area. The pair were camping along the creek when flood waters swept them away. No other injuries were reported.

The warning came Friday evening as the early arrival of monsoonal rain began pouring down over areas of the Cameron Peak burn scar. Up to two inches of rain fell per hour during the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office urged residents in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song to head for higher ground. A short time later, the sheriff's office said it was responding to multiple locations in the Buckhorn area.

"Last night’s cells provide a reminder of the devastating flash flooding potential over intense burn scar areas. In many areas, experience has taught us that seeking higher ground and/or sheltering in place is a better option than trying to perform rescues and extractions for residents during these fast and intense flooding events," Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said in a statement.

The extent of damage to the area from the flood waters is not fully known at this time. However, County Road 44H is closed from County Road 27 to County Road 63E due to several miles of road damage and at least one cabin in Crystal Mountain was destroyed, officials said Saturday.

Larimer County Buckhorn Road was washed away in parts.

The Forest Service is sending up a small team to assess the damage on National Forest lands and to support Larimer County in flood recovery, the release said.

Authorities are urging travelers to use caution in areas impacted by the fires in 2020.

Afternoon rain is expected Saturday with scattered storms over the burn scar. A moderate flood threat is in place Saturday for the central and southern mountains.

Officials warned Saturday that flooding will continue in the future in burn scar areas as mitigation efforts continue.