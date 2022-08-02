Food truck vendors continue to fight for LoDo spots at Monday's Denver City Council meeting

DENVER — After a weekend away from their typical spots, a handful of food truck vendors who normally operate in the Lower Downtown (LoDo) portion of Denver attended Monday's city council meeting to express their concerns about being relocated from the area.

The Denver Police Department believes moving the food trucks will increase safety while decreasing the crowds who gather around them after a night at the bars.

However, several food truck vendors do not believe this is the solution to the issue, and explained to Denver City Council why they think they are being unfairly targeted.

“It's feels horrible. And as a new business, woman in business, it's just hard. It's already hard. And now we're making it even harder," said Leilani Johnson, owner of RJ's TacoWich. “We did half of our normal sales on a Saturday night... There are better ways to solve this problem that doesn't involve hurting the small businesses who are trying to perform a service for our community members.”

Johnson said spending a weekend in a new spot hurt their business, and they received complaints from residents in the area where they moved to. Plus, food trucks already cannot operate in the Central Business District.

Nancy Kuhn with Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said they are working with vendors to find new locations along Market and Blake Streets, north of 22nd Street and south of 18th Street. Denver7 will publish further details regarding Larimer Street when received.

According to those with the Denver Police Department, the decision to move certain food trucks was not related to the police shooting at 20th and Larimer that injured six innocent bystanders. Police said the conversation surrounding food trucks and safety downtown was happening before the shooting.

In a statement, Denver police said the decision regarding food trucks downtown may become permanent.