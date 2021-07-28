Watch
Flora Duffy, CU Boulder grad, earns Bermuda's first gold with triathlon victory

David Goldman/AP
Gold medalist Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates after winning the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:06:53-04

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have brought some unexpected gold medals for countries and teams which rarely see their athletes on the podium.

Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the women’s triathlon, Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines took gold in weightlifting, Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong earned gold in fencing, and swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia won the men's 400-meter freestyle race.

Duffy graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova both won gold medals in judo for Kosovo. Cheung says “it means a lot to show to the world we can do it.”

