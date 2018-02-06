Flight path from college to United cockpit with MSU partnership

DENVER —United Airlines has partnered up with Metropolitan State University to put students on a clear flight path to the United cockpit.



This agreement is different from other regional carriers that have offered students pilot recruitment programs. The Career Path Program, CPP, represents the first major U.S. airline to establish a direct path with a university aviation department.



CPP is aimed at addressing the growing need for new pilots and creating an additional pipeline for well-trained United pilots.



Through the program, students are given the option to transition from MSU Denver to United after meeting several specific requirements.



“The career path program helps us to operate our fleet efficiently and continue to provide great service to our customers,” Captain Mike McCasky with United Airlines said. “Additionally, it provides talented students like the ones at MSU Denver with the opportunity to join a global airline that is focused on providing the best experience for our customers while being part of a great team.”



Students can apply for consideration into the CPP in the Fall 2018 semester. The minimum requirements to be considered for the CPP interview process include:

At least two semesters in the professional flight officer program.

Commercial pilot certificate and instrument rating.

Maintain full-time status with 3.0 cumulative GPA in aviation courses.