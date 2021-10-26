Flat Acres Farm in Parker will stay open this week despite destructive fire Monday

PARKER, Colo. — Despite a destructive fire early Monday morning, Flat Acres Farm in Parker will stay open this week for its annual fall festivities.

In a Facebook post, Flat Acres Farm announced its Fall Festival will start Wednesday and run through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and its Fright Acres Haunted Attraction will open Friday through Sunday from 7-10 p.m.

"We want to say thank you to the community we are in for the outreach of support from this unfortunate event that happened at Flat Acres Farm," it wrote in the post. "Due to the amazing community, first responders, employees and volunteers both Fright Acres and the Fall Festival will be open this week. We will persevere as a community. Please come out to show how strong this community is."

Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the farm around 1:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a fire on the property. The fire consumed hay bales and the farm's Fright Acres Haunted House. The fire was fully contained by 2:12 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office said two people were seen on surveillance footage at the farm just before the fire Monday. They walked inside a structure and a short time later, it caught fire. Investigators are working to identify the individuals, who are considered persons of interest in the case.

To report a tip, including an anonymous one, call Deputy Fire Marshal Tyler Everitt at 720-989-2233 or email him at tyler.everitt@southmetro.org.

While the burn scar will be part of the farm's landscape in the immediate future, visitors are welcome to come to the Fall Festival starting Wednesday. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch and carving, food vendors, a corn maze and more.

