DENVER — The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon for two burn scar areas in Colorado.

The warnings include central Larimer County and northeastern Grand County until around 4 p.m.

Heavy rain is expected to fall over the southeast portion of the Cameron Peak burn area, Pennock Pass, Pingree Park and Masonville in Larimer County.

A storm is also dumping rain over the East Troublesome burn area in Grand County. Areas impacted include Grand Lake and Highway 125.