Multiple mudslides cover I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after interstate closes

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Mudslides from the Grizzly Creek burn scar have covered both directions of Interstate 70 in multiple locations through Glenwood Canyon Saturday. The interstate was closed for a flash flood warning earlier in the day and will remain closed for an extended period of time, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The interstate is closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

The canyon was closed to traffic when debris flows in multiple locations began coming down the sides of the canyon. CDOT said a flash flood warning for the area will trigger a closure through the canyon.

The highway was shut down twice last weekend after two separate mudslides from the Grizzly Creek burn scar washed over the road. It was closed a third time Tuesday for a flash flood warning, but luckily a mudslide did not occur during Tuesday's closure.

These closures may last a few minutes or several hours, depending on the incident. If the closure lasts longer than an hour, traffic will be diverted to the northern alternate route.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.

The source of the mudslides is the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. The human-caused fire started August 10, 2020 in Glenwood Canyon and burned more than 32,000 acres in the White River National Forest.