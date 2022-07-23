Flash flood warning issued for parts of Larimer County

DENVER — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Larimer County Saturday. The warning goes until 6:15 p.m.

Thunderstorms in east central Larimer County are producing heavy rain, according to the NWS. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, the NWS bulletin stated.

The areas that will experience flash flooding include Horsetooth Mountain, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain.

A flash flood advisory is in effect for the southwest portion of the East Troublesome burn area until 5:30 p.m.

Two people were killed in flash flooding in Buckhorn Canyon July 15.

