Flash flood in Montrose County damages homes, roads and crops

MONTROSE, Colo. — Flash flooding in Montrose County Thursday left homes, roads and crops damaged in its wake.

Flooding impacted the Coal Creek area, about 8 miles northwest of the city of Montrose, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.

Rain from a stagnant storm cell overwhelmed canals and ditches in the area, spilling onto fields and damaging homes and roads, the county said. The full extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Montrose County crews closed roads in the area while repairs were made. Work on improving damaged roads continued Friday, the Facebook post read. It may take two weeks to complete repairs on roads in the area.

The county said some people needed assistance with their medical needs. It’s not clear if anyone was directly injured in the flooding.

The Montrose County Office of Emergency Management is working with homeowners to try to find resources for assistance if needed, the post read. Crews from the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association have been inspecting infrastructure.

