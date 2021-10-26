Flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of Yuma volunteer firefighter who died in crash

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Yuma volunteer firefighter who died in a crash last week.

Darcy Stallings died after the crash involving a semi-truck just before 6 p.m. Thursday on Yuma County Road G between CR40 and CR30.

Flags are required to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset Tuesday.

According to the City of Yuma, Stallings “was a highly respected firefighter who volunteered for the City of Yuma’s Volunteer Fire Department for 9 years and will be deeply missed.”

The Yuma Fireman’s Association posted on Facebook Friday that Stallings’s funeral services would be held Tuesday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m.

The fire department has also started a GoFundMe to help support Stallings’ family.

