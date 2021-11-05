Watch
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of firefighter who died in Yuma County field fire

Joes First Department<br/>
Larry Wyant fire death-Joes First Department 2
Posted at 10:43 PM, Nov 04, 2021
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Joes Fire Department firefighter who died in a field fire last week.

Flags are ordered to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Friday in honor of Larry Wyant.

Wyant died while responding to a fire in a corn field by U.S. Highway 36 and County Road T on Oct. 26, according to Joes Fire Department. Fire crews were battling 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph that changed directions, which made for difficult firefighting conditions.

His line-of-duty funeral, which is open to the public, will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Joes Fire Station, located at 5968 County Road F in Joes. A processional will begin at noon, and community members are welcome to line the route, which can be seen in the map below.


