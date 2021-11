DENVER — Authorities are searching for five suspects wanted for an aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven.

The crime happened on Nov. 21 around 1:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 501 South Federal Boulevard.

The suspects were described as approximately 18 to 21 years old and last seen traveling southbound through an adjacent alley.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.