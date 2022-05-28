Five Points Jazz Festival is back in person for the first time since 2019

The Five Points Jazz Festival is back.

You can enjoy music and celebrate the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood on June 4.

"It's an honor, it really is," says Tenia Nelson, who will be performing at the event with her band, The Tenia Nelson Trio. "This is really important to me and other musicians as well."

The event, which will take place on Welton St., offers more than music.

It will feature food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, a kids area, and more.

"It really honors the history of our Jazz performers and an African-American neighborhood, and we're proud that so many of our bands this year are local jazz musicians," says Brooke Dilling with Denver Arts & Venues.

The last festival that took place traditionally in-person was in 2019. More than 100,000 people attended.

There will be 12 stages, and 51 bands and musicians.

