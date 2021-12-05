Five people treated at Greeley Walmart after alleged shoplifter deployed bear spray to get away

GREELEY, Colo — What started out as a report of a man with a gun ended with several people treated for bear spray exposure Sunday in a Greeley Walmart.

According to Greeley police, store employees tried to stop a shoplifter Sunday around 1:35 p.m. at the Walmart on 47th avenue when the man allegedly deployed bear spray to get away.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle and the store was evacuated as a safety precaution. Greeley EMS treated 5 people for exposure to the spray. Police did not find a gun.

The Greeley Walmart remained closed as of early Sunday evening while the spray residue is removed from the store.

The Greeley Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 970-350-9605

