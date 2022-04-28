Five people taken to hospital after crash near Hinkley High School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Hinkley High School in Aurora Wednesday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of 13th Avenue and Chambers Road.

Police said a Subaru was turning out of Chambers Court to go south on Chambers Road. An Audi was heading northbound on Chambers Road when it struck the Subaru.

One adult and one juvenile in the Subaru, along with three adults in the Audi, were all taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Aurora police.

Authorities are investigating speed as a factor in this crash.

Chambers Road was closed between 13th Avenue and 10th Avenue for some time, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.