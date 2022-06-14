Denver police pursuit leads to multi-vehicle crash on Aurora highway

AURORA, Colo. — Six people, including a shooting suspect, were taken to the hospital after a Denver police pursuit led to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The pursuit began around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue and Tower Road after officers with the Denver Police Department spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in an earlier shooting at a Denver Bass Pros Shop, according to Agent Matthew Longshore with the Aurora Police Department.

The pursuit traveled southbound on Tower, eastbound on I-70, then southbound on I-225.

Officers performed a pit maneuver in order to stop the vehicle, according to Longshore. Both the DPD patrol car and suspect vehicle then crashed on southbound I-225 near Colfax.

A semi truck, cement truck and three to four other cars were involved in the crash, Longshore said during a press briefing Monday. Six total people were transported to the hospital, including two Denver police officers, who suffered minor injuries.

After the pursuit ended, officers approached the suspect vehicle and discovered the driver had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Longshore. The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is leading the investigation into the crash.

All lanes of traffic from I-70 to southbound I-255 are closed at this time. Aurora police say the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

According to the Denver Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the Bass Pros Shop shooting, which happened in the 7900 block of E. Northfield Boulevard. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.