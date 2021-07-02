Five family-friendly attractions in Colorado to check out this summer

As the summer continues, Coloradans are fortunate to be surrounded by a variety of outdoor-friendly activities. Whether you're interested in a budget-friendly road trip or a thrill-seeking roller coaster, there's adventure miles away from your city.

Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Experience the recently reopened train ride on a journey to the Pikes Peak summit with your family and friends this summer. Although the train runs year-round, this summer sounds like the best opportunity to take advantage of the warm temperature. The staff at Pikes Peak recommends that you check the weather, stay hydrated, be on time and purchase your tickets online prior to your visit. Your thrilling adventure awaits you and your loved ones at Manitou Depot!

Glenwood Caverns

America’s only mountaintop theme park is calling your name this summer with its incredible views and rides. After you board the Glenwood Gondola, your journey begins with the choice of choosing one of the many thrill rides that the theme park offers or the historic King’s Row or Fairy Cave tours. With rides ranging from a miniature roller coaster to the infamous giant canyon swing, this theme park is a perfect match for both families and thrill seekers.

Browns Canyon White Water Rafting

Whitewater rafting, horseback riding, zip-lining and more can be found in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Whether you’re searching for a beginner-friendly float for a family or an action-packed ride for advanced rafters, there are multiple options for rafting trips and the welcoming staff can assist you. While you’re there, don’t forget to rent an ATV to receive that true mountain experience!

Great Sand Dunes National Park

Who would’ve thought that you didn’t have to travel overseas to experience the huge sand dunes in Mosca? Before arriving at the park, don’t forget to bring your own sand sled or sand board or rent one prior to stepping on the dune field. Stay hydrated on this trip due to the change in altitude and temperature!

Garden of the Gods

Arguably one of the best parks that Colorado has to offer is the lovely Garden of the Gods located only an hour and a half from Denver. Start your free visit by checking out the 20-minute presentation, "How Did Those Red Rocks Get There?" shown in the theater. The variety of trails are primarily walkable for beginners, but Adventures Out West offers Jeep, segway and trolley rides for visitors weary of walking.