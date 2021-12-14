Five arrested in operation focused on arresting those looking to engage in sexual activities with minors

DURANGO, Colo. — Five people were arrested during a law enforcement operation that focused on identifying and arresting people seeking to engage in sexual activities with minors.

Homeland Security Investigations, Durango Police Department, La Plata County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations were all part of the effort.

Authorities found adults who were interested in engaging in sexual activities with minors ranging in age from 12 to 14.

During the operation, the following individuals were arrested for various child exploitation offenses:



29-year-old Joseph R. Klemish

30-year-old William D. McLaughlin

24-year-old Joshua C. Romero

39-year-old Patrick M. Kendall

44-year-old Sutthimeth Phongklang

In a Facebook post, Durango Police Chief Robert Brammer promised that the department, along with partnering law enforcement agencies, will continue to identify and target those seeking to exploit or prey on children.