Fishermen need to renew Colorado fishing licenses starting Thursday

DENVER – It’s time to renew your fishing licenses, Colorado!

If you bought a license for 2020, it expired on March 31, as the licenses do every year. You’ll have to purchase a new one if you want to get out and start enjoying the spring weather and the state’s waterways.

Fishing licenses for Coloradans age 18 and up are $36.08 plus the $10.40 annual habitat stamp, while nonresident licenses are $100.57 plus the habitat stamp.

Residents can purchase combination small game and fishing licenses by showing a hunter education card and paying $51.68, and people age 65+ can get an annual fishing licenses for $10.07.

A second rod stamp will cost $11.11. Children under age 16 do not need a license, while teens ages 16 and 17 can get a license for $10.07.

Licenses can be purchased online, from retailers that sell them, at CPW offices or by phone at 1-800-244-5613.

Tight lines, everyone!

