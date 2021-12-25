First responders evacuate injured hiker at Chautauqua Open Space

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — First responders were able to evacuate an injured hiker at Chautauqua Open Space Thursday.

Around 4:18 p.m., Boulder County Communications received a report of an injured hiker on the trail between First and Second Flatiron at the Chautauqua Open Space, just west of Boulder.

Authorities say the 66-year-old man was hiking down the trail after reaching the top when he slipped, fell and injured his ankle. He was unable to walk out to the trailhead.

Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, along with rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks, hiked in and were able to find the injured hiker. First responders determined a litter evacuation would be necessary, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Rescuers packaged the injured man into a beanbag splint and litter and evacuated him out to the trailhead.

The hiker was evaluated by American Medical Response paramedics and taken by ambulance to a local area hospital.