First presumptive case of monkeypox detected in Colorado. Here’s what we know.

DENVER – Colorado has detected its first presumptive case of monkeypox, state health officials said Thursday, but they reassured the public the risk of getting infected with the latest disease making headlines across the world remains low.

The case is presumptive as it is awaiting confirmation from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The presumptive case is from a young man who sought care at Denver Health and who acquired the virus during a recent trip to Canada, which is one of more than a dozen countries currently experiencing an outbreak of this virus.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the man is isolating at home and his condition is improving.

There are currently no other presumptive positive monkeypox cases in Colorado, the CDPHE said in a news release Thursday.

“While anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case can acquire monkeypox, people who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox has been reported, or men who have sex with other men, are currently at a higher risk for monkeypox exposure,” state health officials said.

As of Thursday, 330 cases of monkeypox had been detected across the world.

The CDPHE said Coloradans can help prevent the spread of monkeypox by avoiding close physical contact with individuals who have acquired monkeypox, wearing a high-quality mask if they will be spending time in close contact with someone experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, and contacting a health care provider as soon as possible if they experience symptoms.

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to the public is low, but we also want them to know of the symptoms so that we can catch other cases as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. While monkeypox is rare in the United States, cases have popped up in people who have a recent history of international travel or people who had contact with animals from areas where the disease is more common, the CDPHE said.

In 2021, for example, there were two monkeypox cases in the United States associated with international travel, and there was a monkeypox outbreak in six states involving 47 cases associated with contact with infected animals that had contact with small mammals from Ghana in 2003.

Neither of those outbreaks included cases in Colorado.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is caused by an infection from a virus in the same family as smallpox, causing a similar (but less severe) illness, according to Harvard Health. Complications can include pneumonia vision loss due to eye infection, and sepsis, a life-threatening infection.

Up until this year, the illness – which was first discovered in 1958 – was mostly concentrated in Africa, but an outbreak is currently being reported across European countries, with cases appearing in more than a dozen nations including the United States, Canada, Israel, Australia, and some Nordic territories.

Health experts are looking into why this large outbreak is happening, as those who've come down with the illness have not traveled to or from a place where the virus is usually found and have had no known contact with infected animals. Additionally, there seems to be more person-to-person spread happening than in previous outbreaks.

There are two known types of monkeypox — the West African strain (1% fatality rate) and the Congo Basin strain (10% fatality rate). The current outbreak happening outside of Africa comes from the West African strain, according to health experts.

About 5% of people who contract monkeypox die.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to, but milder than, the symptoms of smallpox, according to the CDC.

The illness begins with a fever, a headache, muscle aches and exhaustion. Backaches, swollen lymph nodes and chills will also afflict a person infected with monkeypox.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually between a week and 14 days, but symptoms can appear in as little as 5 to as long as 21 days, the CDC notes.

What are some physical signs you should watch out for?

Health officials say it may take one to three days (sometimes longer) after a fever breaks out before a person infected with the virus starts developing a rash, which usually begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, including the palms, arms, legs, and most recently, the genital area.

Harvard Health states the rash changes from small, flat spots to tiny blisters (called vesicles) which are similar to chickenpox, which then turn to large blisters filled with pus. The blisters can take several weeks to scab over, health officials say, but once that’s happened, a person is no longer infectious.

The illness typically lasts for two-to-four weeks.

How is monkeypox spread?

People in areas where monkey cases occur more often are typically exposed through bites or scratches from infected rodents and small mammals, while preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products, health officials say.

Monkeypox does not happen regularly in animals that live in the United States, the CDC states.

The virus can also spread from human to human through large respiratory droplets, but this likely requires prolonged face-to-face contact, so it's not a bad idea to continue wearing a N95 respirator or its equivalents.

MORE: Colorado is giving KN95 and surgical-grade masks for free. Here’s where to get them

Other human-to-human ways of spreading the virus include direct contact with body fluids or broken lesions, and through contaminated clothing or linens.

It’s not all bad news, however, as monkeypox spreads after symptoms begin, unlike SARS-CoV-2 – the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 – which can spread asymptotically.

Is there a vaccine against monkeypox? Can it be treated?

There is currently no vaccine against monkepox, but the smallpox vaccine – which was administered in the United States up until the 1970s – showed an efficacy rate of 85% against monkeypox.

While it is not currently administered to the general public, the U.S. government keeps a stockpile of the smallpox vaccine that could be used in the event of a widespread outbreak.

"At this time, there are no specific treatments available for monkeypox infection, but monkeypox outbreaks can be controlled," the CDC states on its website.

FDA-approved antivirals that may be effective for monkeypox include cidofovir, brincidofovir, and tecovirimat.

Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York. As of Thursday, there were only nine cases of the virus in the U.S.