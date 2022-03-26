Watch
First lady Jill Biden in Denver Saturday

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden introduces President Joe Biden to speak at a St. Patrick's Day celebration in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Washington. Biden is scheduled to travel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee on Friday, March 25, a visit expected to include meetings with Ukrainian children with cancer and their families fleeing the war and seeking treatment in the U.S.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 26, 2022
DENVER — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is in Denver this weekend to attend events with the Democratic National Committee, the Latin American Education Foundation, and the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit.

Dr. Biden arrived in Denver Friday and attended a Democratic National Committee finance event at the Clayton Members Club & Hotel in Cherry Creek North.

On Saturday, she will make the opening remarks at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at the Community College of Denver at 11:15 a.m.

Later Saturday evening, around 7:45 p.m., Dr. Biden is expected to speak at the Latin American Educational Foundation gala at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver before leaving town.

Her Denver stop will come in between visits to Tennessee on Friday and California on Monday.

