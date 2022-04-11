First case of avian flu in Colorado chickens detected in Pitkin County

U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors confirmed the first case of avian flu in a backyard chicken flock in Colorado on Saturday.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as HPAI, was detected in a non-commercial flock in Pitkin County, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The infected chickens will be killed and all affected premises are being quarantined, the USDA said.

Officials are asking anyone from those with backyard chickens to commercial poultry farms to review biosecurity measures to avoid the further spread of the highly contagious disease.

State officials had confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild birds in parts of Colorado late last month, leading the Denver Zoo to shut down its outdoor bird exhibits and brought the animals inside.

Wild birds typically do not die from the avian flu, but it can be deadly to poultry and other species. It’s most common in waterfowl, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the risk to humans is low.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.