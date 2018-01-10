First Alert Action Day: Snow in mountains, rain/snow mix in Denver Wednesday night

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:57AM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 11:57AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 11:57AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:23AM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
DENVER – A storm system moving into Colorado on Wednesday will bring a big change in the weather, prompting a First Alert Action Day from the Denver7 weather team.
Following spring-like weather with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon will bring light rain and a drop in temperatures, with a chance of snow later in the evening on the plains. Snow is developing in the mountains and will turn heavier in the afternoon and early evening.
Rain will develop in the Denver area by the early afternoon, changing over to light snow Wednesday night.
The mountains will get most of the snow from this system. It should be strong enough to drop 8-16 inches in the mountains. Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for most mountain cities above 9000' between Tuesday and Thursday.
On Thursday, high temperatures will only reach into the 30s and 40s for the metro area.