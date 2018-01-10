First Alert Action Day: Snow in mountains, rain/snow mix in Denver Wednesday night

Highs in the 50s for tomorrow with rain in the afternoon, changing to snow by evening.

DENVER – A storm system moving into Colorado on Wednesday will bring a big change in the weather, prompting a First Alert Action Day from the Denver7 weather team.

Following spring-like weather with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon will bring light rain and a drop in temperatures, with a chance of snow later in the evening on the plains. Snow is developing in the mountains and will turn heavier in the afternoon and early evening.

Rain will develop in the Denver area by the early afternoon, changing over to light snow Wednesday night.

The mountains will get most of the snow from this system. It should be strong enough to drop 8-16 inches in the mountains. Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for most mountain cities above 9000' between Tuesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, high temperatures will only reach into the 30s and 40s for the metro area.

