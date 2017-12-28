First Alert Action Day: High wind warnings throughout Colorado mountains through Friday morning

TheDenverChannel.com Team , Katie LaSalle, Mike Nelson
10:46 AM, Dec 28, 2017
5 hours ago
DENVER – Thursday morning kicks off a First Alert Action Day through Friday morning because of high winds that could cause damage throughout the Front Range mountains and foothills.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon, and in the mountains could gust to 85 miles per hour at higher elevations.

Westerly sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour are possible at elevations above 7,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

There are high wind warnings in place starting Thursday evening through Friday afternoon throughout the mountain corridors, and large and high-profile vehicles are advised against traveling through the I-70 mountain corridor or along Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass.

The wind could tip over said vehicles, and blowing snow and power outages are also possible.

“The winds in some areas may be quite variable and erratic at times, with light winds followed by sudden bursts of very strong and potentially damaging winds,” a NWS bulletin issued Thursday said.

In Denver and along the plains, wind gusting up to 25 miles per hour are possible, with highs expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

For the latest weather conditions in your area, click here.

