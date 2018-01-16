DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

1. First Alert Action Day extended: Slick roads possible for morning commute

It's going to get bitter cold by early Tuesday. Expect single digits early Tuesday with wind chills near zero. The roads will be slick in places for the morning drive, especially side streets and residential surfaces.

2. Air quality advisory

State officials are requesting that people limit driving and indoor burning through Tuesday afternoon due to poor visibility throughout the Denver metro area. Read more here.

3. Democrats hope for midterm election wave

Buoyed by GOP retirements and President Trump's low rating, Democrats like their chances to win House control.

4. Simone Biles says, "Me too"

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the fourth member of the 2012 U.S. Gymnastics team to come forward with accusations against Larry Nassar. He has pleaded guilty to several counts and is expected to get life in prison when he's sentenced later this week.

5. CDOT seeking public input

State transportation officials want to hear from the public about its plans for its WestConnect project, which covers a large western portion of the metro area, including C-470, Highway 6 and Highway 93. Today's meeting is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Golden Community Center, 1470 10th St.