First Alert Action Day: Cold front expected to bring freezing drizzle, some snow to Colorado

TheDenverChannel.com Team
11:43 PM, Jan 30, 2018
DENVER – Wednesday will kick off a First Alert Action Day, as a cold front will move in from the north and bring slick roads and mountain snow to Colorado through Thursday morning.

Freezing drizzle is expected to develop Wednesday evening and move south along the Front Range. A layer of ice is expected to develop in some areas, causing possibly-treacherous travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

The worst of the weather is expected to move through between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Mountains along and east of the Continental Divide could receive up to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

Conditions will improve by Thursday midday as temperatures reach the mid-to upper 30s.

