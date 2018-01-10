Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:01AM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
1. First Alert Action Day Wednesday
Wednesday is a First Alert Action Day as snow returns to the mountains, and temperatures dip across the Front Range. Denver could see some rain during the day before winds kick up that could gust to 40 miles per hour. A rain-snow mix is possible along the Front Range late Wednesday into early Thursday.
2.. 2018 Colorado legislative session begins
Leadership from both parties say transportation, the state’s pension fund, and education will be top priorities in this year’s legislative session, which starts Wednesday.
3. Michigan couple arrested
A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on murder charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter in Sumpter Township, Michigan. The couple had been on the run for days.
4. Deadly mudslides in California
Weeks after devastating fires tore through Southern California, heavy rains sent mudslides rolling down hillsides in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, leaving 13 people dead.
5. Judge blocks Trump administration's DACA plans
A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.