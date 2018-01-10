First Alert Action Day and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:47 AM, Jan 10, 2018
5 things to know
DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

1. First Alert Action Day Wednesday
Wednesday is a First Alert Action Day as snow returns to the mountains, and temperatures dip across the Front Range. Denver could see some rain during the day before winds kick up that could gust to 40 miles per hour. A rain-snow mix is possible along the Front Range late Wednesday into early Thursday.

2.. 2018 Colorado legislative session begins
Leadership from both parties say transportation, the state’s pension fund, and education will be top priorities in this year’s legislative session, which starts Wednesday.

3. Michigan couple arrested
A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on murder charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter in Sumpter Township, Michigan. The couple had been on the run for days.

4. Deadly mudslides in California
Weeks after devastating fires tore through Southern California, heavy rains sent mudslides rolling down hillsides in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, leaving 13 people dead.

5. Judge blocks Trump administration's DACA plans
A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

