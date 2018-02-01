First Alert Action Day and more: 5 Things to Know for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.

1. Slippery commute possible as First Action Alert Day continues

Overnight freezing drizzle and flurries could cause treacherous travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

2. Arvada officer-involved shooting

Police say they shot and killed a wanted man who lunged at officers and a K9 with a knife. The shooting happened Wednesday around 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of 84th Way, which is just east of Wadsworth Blvd.

3. Funeral tomorrow for Adams County deputy

The funeral service for slain Adams County deputy Heath Gumm will take place at the Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette at 11 a.m. Friday.

4. School choice enrollment begins for DPS students

School choice enrollment in Denver begins Feb. 1. Any student who wants to attend a school other than their neighborhood school will need to rank their top five school preferences in the application, which is due by Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

5. Classified memo could be released amid new allegations

President Trump could release a four-page classified memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses Thursday. The expected release comes amid new allegations by House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff that chairman Devin Nunes sent a different version of the memo to the White House than what the committee approved.