First Alert Action Day and more: 5 Things to Know for Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

DENVER – Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Monday, Feb. 5 2018.

1. Light snow arriving to the metro by the afternoon

Another cold front is heading toward Colorado bringing snow to Denver and the eastern plains. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday afternoon, the rain will change over to snow for the evening hours. Lows will be in the 20s.

2. Amtrak suffers third deadly wreck of the month

An Amtrak passenger train slams into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring more than 100 people.

3. What police find in Italy shooting suspect’s home

Hitler's "Mein Kampf" and other Nazi items are discovered at the residence of the extremist suspected in a rampage that wounded six Africans in central Italy.

4. Book of Mormon tickets go on sale

One of the most acclaimed musicals of the century is returning to Denver this summer, from July 13-July 1. But if you’re looking to get your hands on some tickets, better act fast as ticket go on sale starting today. Visit denvercenter.org for more.

5. Martin Truex Jr. to sign autographs today

Martin Truex Jr., of Denver’s Furniture Row Racing, will be signing autographs at his first public autograph signing appearance since winning the Monster Energy Cup. He will be at the Showroom at Furniture Row from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.