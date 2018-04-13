First Alert Action Day and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, April 13, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
6:02 AM, Apr 13, 2018
5 things to know
DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, April 13, 2018.

1. It's a First Alert Action Day
Expect rain, snow and wind across the Denver area today. Winds will roar from the north at 30 to 50 mph and a blizzard warning is in effect for Friday into early Saturday for the northeast corner of Colorado. Get the full forecast over on the weather page.

2. Avs lose in game 1 of playoffs
After battling the Nashville Predators to a 2-2 tie through two periods, the Colorado Avalanche ended up losing game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs, 5-2. Game two is Saturday afternoon.

3. Englewood teachers to walk out
Classes are canceled at Englewood schools on Monday because teachers are planning to walk out in protest over education funding and salaries. The walkout is part of an organized effort by the Colorado Education Association.

4. Emerson Place apartments deadline
Today is the last day for anyone contemplating a lawsuit against the owners of the Emerson Place Apartments to visit the site of the deadly fire that destroyed the under-construction building. The building's owners say they aren't taking responsibility for the fire yet because a cause hasn't been determined.

5. It's Friday the 13th
Today is Friday the 13th! The day has long been wrapped in superstitions. Here's a look at some spooky happenings from the past.

