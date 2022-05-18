First Adams County Pride to feature free activities, Babe Walls, concert

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County officials released details on the county’s first Pride event this year, which will include free activities, live Babe Wall mural installations, a concert and more.

Adams County Pride will be held Saturday, June 18 at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton.

Free entertainment begins at 11 a.m., which will include water activities, drag queens, community resources and Babe Walls.

Twelve Babe Walls artists will create six live mural installations as “a celebration of womxn and non-binary folks in art.” Each mural will be in a collaboration between two artists, plus one large community mural for “future babes.”

The live painting will happen from June 16-18, and then the seven murals will move to various locations through Adams County after the event is over.

The core participating artists are Alexandrea Pangburn, Romelle, Kaitlin Ziesmer, KoKo Bayer, Gina Ilczyszyn, GrowLove, Adri Norris and Danielle SeeWalker.

There will also be a Todrick Hall concert with special guest Vincint at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Riverdale Regional Park’s website , and parking is free.

The Adams County website has more information on events and an FAQ.