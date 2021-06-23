Fireworks canceled for Beaver Creek due to fire conditions

DENVER — There will be no professional fireworks display for the Fourth of July in Beaver Creek due to current fire conditions.

Eagle County is currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions, but will move to Stage 2 restrictions by Friday. Though professional fireworks displays are allowed in Stage 2, Beaver Creek is following the advisement of the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

The move was made in concert with the Town of Vail, Eagle, Gypsum and other Colorado communities.

Even though the fireworks won’t take place, the Beaver Creek Independence Day Celebration will continue with other activities, including kids programming, slides, food and performances.

Multiple wildfires are burning across the state, including the Sylvan Fire, which is located 12 miles south of the town of Eagle near Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle County. It’s currently 3,583 acres, as of the latest update on Tuesday evening with no containment estimate. Lightning is suspected as the cause of the fire, which was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there is an Air Quality Health Advisory for Eagle County.