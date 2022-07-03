DENVER — Watching fireworks light up the night sky is a favorite 4th of July tradition for many.

But they can also spark safety threats, like injuries and wildfires.

In Colorado, residents know all too well how quickly dry conditions around the state can spark fast-moving wildfires.

The company, 'Hire UAV Pro' were brought on this year to put on drone light displays in a few different cities across the state. Depending on the feedback, they might bring back the drone display next year.

Those sticking to traditional displays are making sure their events are as safe as possible.

The event, 'Independence Eve' is making an in-person comeback at Civic Center Park in Denver after a two-year pandemic pause.

"You know, we have had conversations with the fire department years ago and they love it when we have this event in Civic Center Park because one, it gets people watching a professional fireworks show, they're not in their neighborhood shooting fireworks where that becomes a dangerous environment," said Eric Lazzari, who is with the Denver Civic Center Conservancy.

"We are also in one of the safest most restrictive environments in which to shoot fireworks, shooting them off a rooftop that's covered with a rubber membrane in a downtown environment with a crowd that's 100 yards away," he added.

Firework safety tips to keep in mind this Fourth of July weekend

Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal across the state.

Several counties, including Boulder and Douglas Counties have Stage 1 fire restrictions in place that prohibit fireworks in areas where its not already banned.

Colorado state law states that, the handling, possession or use of illegal fireworks is considered a Class 3 misdemeanor and people in violation can face fines up to a maxiumum of $750 dollars, and somtimes even six months in jail.

Thousands are expected to fill the Civic Center Park for the fireworks display in Denver Sunday night. The gates open at 4 p.m. and it's free to attend.