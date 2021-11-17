Firefighters working to extricate 2 people after trench collapse in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency crews are working to extricate two people after a trench collapse in unincorporated Summit County.

Red, White and Blue Fire were called to 206 Sallie Barber Road in the Breckenridge area at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters are working to extricate the two people involved. As of 7 p.m., rescue efforts were ongoing.

A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development in the area where the collapse happened, according to Red, White and Blue Fire.

Summit Fire and EMS as well as the Summit County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

Once the rescue efforts have ended, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a workplace accident investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

