Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters working to extricate 2 people after trench collapse in Summit County

items.[0].image.alt
Red, White and Blue Fire
summit county trench collapse.jpg
Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 21:53:28-05

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency crews are working to extricate two people after a trench collapse in unincorporated Summit County.

Red, White and Blue Fire were called to 206 Sallie Barber Road in the Breckenridge area at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters are working to extricate the two people involved. As of 7 p.m., rescue efforts were ongoing.

A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development in the area where the collapse happened, according to Red, White and Blue Fire.

Summit Fire and EMS as well as the Summit County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

Once the rescue efforts have ended, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a workplace accident investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather