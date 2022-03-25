Firefighters responding to large multi-level building fire in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a multi-level complex in Boulder for a large fire burning in multiple buildings.

Calls for the fire first came out around 5 a.m. at a complex near Diagonal Highway and 28th Street.

AirTracker7 captured video of flames shooting for the roof of the buildings and heavy smoke as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters respond to Boulder fire

Fire officials have yet to respond for a request for information. Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

