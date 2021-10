JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are currently responding to a house fire along S. Yank Place in Lakewood.

The street is in a neighborhood between Green Mountain and Bear Creek Lake Park.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents in the area will likely see a large smoke plume.

There is no word yet on injuries or cause of the fire.

