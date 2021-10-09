Firefighters gain 60% containment on Birdseye Fire as evacuations remain in place

DENVER — A fire north of Peyton in El Paso County that forced multiple people to evacuate their homes late Friday afternoon is now 60% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The 21-acre Birdseye Fire started as a structure fire and moved into a wildland area shortly after, according Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Michael Smaldino.

An evacuation order issued for residents two miles around Birdseye View remains in place Saturday. An additional mile around Birdseye View was placed on a pre-evacuation notice.

Between 10-15 structures are currently threatened by the blaze, an official with the sheriff's office said. Structure protection was being used to prevent the flames from damaging them.

Smaldino also said a firefighter suffered a minor injury but that he was still working to put out the fire.

The Calhan Fairgrounds is open and available for all animals evacuated that are in need of shelter, and the Patriot Learning Center at 11990 Swingline Road is open for all evacuated persons.