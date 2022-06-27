BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators found pieces of homemade explosive devices in the basement of a Boulder County home that caught fire on Sunday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Boulder County Communications Center received a report about a structure fire along the 7000 block of Durham Circle in the Gunbarrel area of unincorporated Boulder County.



When first responders arrived at the address, they saw smoke coming from the home. The residents had already evacuated, but said two pets were still inside, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The residents told authorities that they had heard an explosion in the basement before first responders arrived. After a discussion "about the contents of the basement and what activities were taking place," authorities decided to evacuate the nearby homes, according to the sheriff's office.

Firefighters found components of homemade explosive devices in the basement of the home.

For safety reasons, they left the home, the sheriff's office said.

Firefighters later extinguished the fire and rescued the two pets. At that point, neighbors were allowed to return to their homes.

The Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad and the Boulder County Regional Hazmat Team were called out to the scene and authorities executed a search warrant.

The sheriff's office said the residents have cooperated with investigators, who are determining if the fire was criminal or if charges are appropriate.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.