Firefighters continue to secure perimeter around small Stone Gate Fire in Jefferson County

Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District
Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 04, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are continuing their work to extinguish a small wildfire south of Mount Lindo in Jefferson County Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, firefighters from Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, Elk Creek Fire Protection District and Indian Hills Fire Rescue responded to a report of a small fire east of Turkey Creek Road and Highway 285. It is south of Mount Lindo.

It was named the Stone Gate Fire.

Hand crews were at the scene, but the fire was burning in a place that was difficult to access. It was fueled by heavy scrub oak, junipers and duff (organic materials under freshly fallen leaves, needles and other natural matter), according to the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the fire was under control, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday morning, the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District said it had gained access to the fire and was working to strengthen the fire line around its perimeter. About 18 firefighters are working at the scene.

Residents in the Willow Springs area may see smoke on the ridge today.

The fire is not threatening any structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

