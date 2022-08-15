Firefighter injured in fire at building under construction in Denver

Watch Now
A firefighter was injured while working to put out a large building fire near Federal Boulevard and Vassar Avenue in Denver early Monday morning.
DENVER — A firefighter was injured while working to put out a large building fire near Federal Boulevard and Vassar Avenue in Denver early Monday morning.

Denver Fire Department crews responded to the fire at large building that was under construction around 1:30 a.m. Monday to find the fire was heavily involved. By 2:25 a.m., the fire was extinguished and firefighters were working on hot spots.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries while fighting the fire.

The building was empty at the time of the fire, and no one else was injured, according to DFD.

Fire investigators responded to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

