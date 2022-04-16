Watch
Wildfire shuts down I-70, prompts evacuations in Gypsum

Posted at 4:45 PM, Apr 16, 2022
DENVER — A wildfire that broke out between the Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum Saturday forced the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions and prompted authorities to issue evacuation notices to residents of Gypsum neighborhoods.

Both directions of the interstate are closed from the Glenwood Springs exit to the Gypsum exit due to the Duck Pond Fire, as it is being called. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

Evacuation notices were also issued to residents in the Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum as winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction toward the town, according to Eagle County authorities.

Additionally, a pre-evacuation notice was issued to residents and businesses in the Red Hill area. An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center, 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed.

The Duck Pond Fire broke out early afternoon Saturday. It's burning in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero. An estimated size is not known.

Fire crews have responded, but authorities say the area is presenting challenging access issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

