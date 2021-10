DENVER — Denver firefighters are working to put out a fire near a used car lot and a homeless encampment.

The northbound lanes of Santa Fe Drive are currently closed between Alameda and Bayaud avenues for fire response, according to the Denver Police Department.

The Denver Fire Department said there have been no injuries reported.

Some of the used cars at the lot were affected, the fire department said.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

This story is developing and will be updated.