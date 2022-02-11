Fire forces evacuations at Lakewood senior living center

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lakewood senior living center.

West Metro Fire Rescue confirmed their firefighters are on the scene at a two-alarm fire at Brookdale Meridian Lakewood in the 1800 block of South Balsam Street.

Officials said the fire is on the third floor.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, but firefighters said the injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Residents were evacuated, fire officials said.

By 6 a.m., West Metro said the fire was out and crews were working to put out hot spots in the attic above a third story unit.

UPDATE: fire is out at senior living facility on S. Balsam. Crews searching for hotspots in attic above 3rd story unit. One resident transported to hospital with non- life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/uYFIqjtYpY — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 11, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated.

