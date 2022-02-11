Watch
Fire forces evacuations at Lakewood senior living center

1 person injured, officials say
Posted at 5:17 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 08:07:10-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lakewood senior living center.

West Metro Fire Rescue confirmed their firefighters are on the scene at a two-alarm fire at Brookdale Meridian Lakewood in the 1800 block of South Balsam Street.

Officials said the fire is on the third floor.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, but firefighters said the injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Residents were evacuated, fire officials said.

By 6 a.m., West Metro said the fire was out and crews were working to put out hot spots in the attic above a third story unit.

This story is developing and will be updated.

