Fire destroys vacant Littleton strip mall

LITTLETON, Colo. – Firefighters say a Littleton strip mall is a total loss after fire tore through the building early Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to the now-vacant Columbine Square Shopping Center at West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard just before 3 a.m. and found the building fully involved.

Firefighters said they don’t believe there was anybody inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.