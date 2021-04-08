Denver Fire Department responds to attic fire at Denver church built in 1925

DENVER — A fire broke out at the Odom Memorial Church of God in Christ on N. Williams St. in Denver Thursday morning.

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to the scene of the second-alarm fire. The church is located at 3311 N. Williams St. DFD said the fire started in the attic.

It's not yet clear how the fire ignited, but the DFD said no injuries have been reported as of 7:12 a.m.

Capt. Greg Pixley with DFD said the fire was first reported at 6:16 a.m.

Denver property records show that the building was built in 1925. It's more than 10,000 square feet.

The fire was officially under control around 7:15 a.m., according to the DFD.

Denver7

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.