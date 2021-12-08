Fire breaks out in basement of Wheat Ridge apartment, displacing 25 people

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A fire broke out in the basement of a Wheat Ridge apartment building early Wednesday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue and Arvada Fire Department responded to the fire along the 4600 block of Otis Street at 6:25 a.m.

All residents were able to get out of the building. Residents in adjoining buildings were also evacuated due to heavy smoke in the area. Two people were evaluated at the scene, but were not transported to a hospital.

As of 7:52 a.m., the fire was under control.

All 25 people who live in the building were displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported. Red Cross is on the way to assist the evacuated residents, according to West Metro Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It started in the community laundry room and boiler room.

This is a developing story and will be updated.