LONGMONT, Colo. – Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant sugar mill in Boulder County early Christmas morning.

Crews responded to the 11900 block of Sugar Mill Road just before 3 a.m. and found a portion of the facility on the south side of the road fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the property.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.